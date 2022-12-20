19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus

Business Break
The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in...
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Columbus.

On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Police say upon arrival, they identified 28-year-old Tomisha Hayes of Knoxville, TN. She was found lying in the middle of the road.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.

According to officials, further investigation revealed that Hayes was crossing Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery when she was struck by a light colored 4-door sedan. The vehicle may have damage to the front driver side of the vehicle.

19-year-old Emanuel Rojas Velasquez has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run fatality of Hayes. He has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Hit and run (felony)
  • Tampering with evidence (felony)

Velasquez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on December 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The Columbus Police Department is still actively looking for the vehicle used in this hit-and-run. The vehicle is a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz, white in color, Alabama tag: 57A3AB1, and damage to the left front bumper (light area). It is believed to be in the Columbus or Phenix City area possibly in a body or repair shop being repaired and repainted.

Anyone knowingly making repairs to this vehicle in an attempt to conceal this crime can also be charged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. R. Hall at 706-225-4040.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

