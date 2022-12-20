4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A four-vehicle accident has left one person injured in Columbus.
The accident occurred Tuesday morning on the 13th Street bridge in Columbus.
The person who was injured has been transported to a nearby hospital.
It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck and if there are any more injuries.
Stay with us as we gather more information.
