4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A four-vehicle accident has left one person injured in Columbus.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning on the 13th Street bridge in Columbus.

The person who was injured has been transported to a nearby hospital.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck and if there are any more injuries.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

