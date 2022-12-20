Arctic Outbreak to Bring Bitter Cold for Friday & Christmas Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the coldest air in years will settle in to the Chattahoochee Valley Thursday Night into Christmas Day. Here’s a timeline of what to expect, and what you need to do in order to prepare!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will be in progress in many spots as the Arctic front moves in. As the colder air rushes in behind it, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see a few snowflakes mixing in – however, nothing will stick and this won’t cause any travel problems. Winds may begin to gust 30-40 mph through the overnight.

FRIDAY AM: Black ice is possible in spots – any water that doesn’t dry up on the roads could freeze, creating hard-to-see slick places. Winds will continue to gust 20-30 mph through Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits & teens.

FRIDAY PM: Afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the teens in many spots.

FRIDAY NIGHT / CHRISTMAS EVE AM: Temperatures Saturday AM will range from 10 to 19 across the Chattahoochee Valley. Wind chills will range from -5 to 10.

CHRISTMAS EVE PM: Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the teens in many spots.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT / CHRISTMAS DAY AM: Temperatures Sunday AM will range from 12 to 21 across the Chattahoochee Valley.

CHRISTMAS DAY PM: Highs on Sunday will climb back to the mid and upper 30s, marking the first time below freezing since Thursday night in some of our normally colder locations.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE HISTORIC COLD:

This will be the coldest widespread Arctic air around here since we made it down to 13 in January of 2015 in the Columbus area. We likely will have the coldest Christmas on tap since 1989 (the high was 35 and the low in the morning was 26). This will rival the cold air outbreaks of 2000 & 1996 in most spots.

Wind impacts: With winds gusting 30-40 mph as the initial front moves in, some scattered limbs could come down and lead to a hazard on the road or power outages. Power outages with this kind of cold can also be dangerous for the elderly or very young.

Black ice: Any water that the wind won’t ‘dry up’ could freeze quickly into patches of ice overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Use extreme caution when traveling, especially on bridges, overpasses, or shaded areas.

Wind chill: Wind chill below zero or in the single digits can cause damage to skin if exposed for an extended period of time. Be sure to bundle up if you have to spend any time outdoors during the cold snap, and check on the elderly or folks that may not have a good source of heat to stay warm.

Pets: Make sure pets are inside or have a very warm place to stay with plenty of fresh, unfrozen water starting Thursday night through Tuesday morning of next week. Temperatures under 20 degrees are dangerous, or even deadly, for many breeds of cats & dogs.

Pipes: With temperatures in the teens or lower 20s early Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings, you’ll want to take steps to protect your pipes from freezing. Wrap your outdoor faucets in order to protect them, and those that live in older homes or homes with poorer insulation will certainly want to let their water drip on a few faucets (those near outside walls could be a priority). Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate through.

Space heaters / heat sources: Use extreme caution when using space heaters to keep warm and make sure they are properly plugged in, without the use of extension cords. Don’t use other sources of heat like the oven to keep warm. Beware of anything that may produce dangerous carbon monoxide.

