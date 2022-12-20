Cold rain Tuesday, Polar express arrives late week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered to numerous showers Tuesday and again Thursday ahead of what’s truly forecast to be the coldest air since 2015 around here. That arrives early Friday so get ready!

Cloudy and dreary today with a bit of a breeze. Showers increase in coverage as we go throughout the day and become steady, especially from late morning through the early evening. We’ll see about a quarter to a half inch of rain. Temperatures remain in the 40s all day.

Overcast tonight with the rain tapering down and ending by sunset. Lows near 40 degrees. For Wednesday, expect a few glimpses of sunshine, especially during the first part of the day. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few showers move in Wednesday night with scattered showers returning Thursday. Highs reach the mid 50s to near 60 before a strong cold front swings through late Thursday night.

That will send temperatures tumbling early Friday, in the 30s for the morning commute. Most of moisture should be out of here but a few flurries can’t be ruled out. Hopefully most of the moisture dries up on the roads and bridges thanks to the wind, but some patchy ice is possible. Winds gust between 30 and 40 mph making those 30s feel even colder. We should see a decent amount of sunshine at least. Temperature are expected to drop into the 20s during the afternoon.

The coldest time is expected to be Christmas Eve morning with everyone dipping into the teens, but wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero so it’s important you bundle up and winterize your home before then. We may not get above freezing Saturday afternoon. As wind begin to relax after that, Christmas morning temperatures are forecast to be in the mid teens to near 20. Christmas afternoon will still be very cold but temperatures should max out in the upper 30s to near 40.

A slow warming trend begins next week and continues toward New Year’s with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, maybe 50s by next Wednesday.

