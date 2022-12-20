Business Break
DETAILS: Deadly officer-involved shooting kills 51-year-old man

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Saturday night domestic dispute in Opelika ends with one man dead and police officers on administrative leave.

On Dec. 17, 19th Place in Opelika was full of police cars and blue lights.

“I approached the dining room area. I seen flickering lights. I came to the window to see what was going on, and there were like multiple cop cars out here,” said an anonymous neighbor.

According to police, they responded to a house and were asked to come inside the home by the woman who called 911.

“He had a knife in his hand. The officers began to give him verbal commands to drop the knife. He advanced towards the officers, and the female and one of our officers shot, hitting Mr. Perez, who fell to the ground,” said the neighbor.

The man has now been identified as 51-year-old Alen Perez. Neighbors who live close by say the couple has been living here for about a year. However, nothing typically happens at the house.

“I didn’t hear the gunshot. I didn’t even hear the police and stuff when they arrived,” said the neighbor.

For officers, they say working scenes like that one during the holidays are even more serious than usual.

“Domestic situations are always difficult to handle. Emotions are high. People are mad. People are angry. During the holiday season, it seems to be exacerbated for some reason. And you potentially have people drinking. And alcohol can make the situation worse.”



