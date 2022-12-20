Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn.

ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.

Along with the creation of the new facility, approximately 180 jobs will be created.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market. “We’re excited to add ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast charging stations to that list, serving the quickly growing electric vehicle market.”

According to ADS-TEC, the company chose Auburn because of its proximity to Auburn University’s acclaimed engineering program. ADS-TEC said it will allow the company to identify and nurture talented students and graduates to successfully serve the North American market.

“The City of Auburn is grateful for the trust that Mr. Speidel and his team have in our community, and we will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “The assembling and servicing of innovative equipment for the emerging electric charging infrastructure market right here in Auburn will create well-paying and clean high-tech jobs for Auburn residents.”

ADS-TEC expects the new facility to be fully operational by 2024.

