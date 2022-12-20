Judge approves separate indictment on 11 defendants in Muscogee Co. RICO case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-three gang members accused of various crimes, ranging from murder to armed robbery and drug trafficking, are one step closer to trial.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the largest criminal case in Muscogee County inched closer to a 2023 Springtime trial after a judge approved motions to try 11 out of 23 people in a separate racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) act indictment.

“It’s still 11 co-defendants, which would still be the biggest trial I can think of, locally. So I’m sure that would get narrowed down some more,” said Attorney Anthony Johnson, representing Reginald Jackson and Kendrick Washington from that group.

Prosecutors say the two men are the main suspects in the case.

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Judge Bobby Peters says there are 116 counts in the indictment.

“They’re ranging from murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault,” said Johnson.

The list goes on. Both men are accused of having a hand in killing Brandon Scott and Michael Flemming in 2017. Scott died on July 7, 2017, after being shot on Rigdon Road. A few days later, on July 10, Flemming’s body was found in the back of a burned car.

Those are only one of many crime stories prosecutors are pursuing involving several defendants during six months in 2017.

The 23 co-defendants are alleged gang members of the 4MG Street Gang in Columbus -- a hybrid of the Gang Disciples.

In court, surrounded by a slew of attorneys and about 50 sheriff’s deputies, the case finally saw some traction after several delays due to many defendants.

“We have a lot of people coming from Atlanta, some people from Warner Robins, different areas around, so you’re talking about trying to have everybody all in the same room at the same time,” said Johnson.

The timeframe prosecutors are looking to try the case will be from March to the end of May.

Several defendants are out on bond. Some are also expected to take a plea deal.

