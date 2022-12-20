Business Break
LaGrange Fire Dept. to host blood drive with American Red Cross

(Kheron Alston)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross this Wednesday.

On Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room at 115 Hill Street.

They will be accepting walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged. Organizers also encourage donors to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire before donation.

The American Red Cross is the nation’s largest blood collection organization, supplying approximately 40 percent of our country’s blood and blood products.

For more information or to schedule your donation appointment, click here.

