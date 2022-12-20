Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant entailing a lot of history is coming to the Fountain City.

Millhouse Kitchen + Bar, attached to the new City Mills Hotel, is opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22. Formally a grist mill, the team is paying homage to its roots through the restaurant’s food and atmosphere.

The team is keeping the integrity of the building as much as possible by reusing the mill’s original wood to make tables and repurposing old turbines and stones.

“We are excited. It’s been a long time coming. We’re just really thankful that we have the opportunity to open our doors at the end o the year and celebrate the Christmas season with everybody. So we are actually doing a few private events over the next three days just to get staff used to serving people, our kitchen used to serving food and preparing food. We will open to the public this Thursday,” said Pezold Companies’ Cassie Myers.

The restaurant on First Avenue is booked for its grand opening day, but reservations are still open for Friday.

Christmas weekend Millhouse will be closed but will reopen on Tuesday.

