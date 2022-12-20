Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

NYPD: Woman caught taking Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro’s home

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief. (WABC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhome on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Shanice Aviles was spotted entering De Niro’s home around 2:45 in the morning, police said.

Aviles allegedly began bagging up the actor’s presents from under his Christmas tree.

Officers spotted Aviles and knew her as a serial burglary suspect with 26 prior arrests.

Police took her into custody without realizing she was allegedly robbed the actor’s home, according to the department.

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
Omar Anderson Graham
Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly
Nadia Trawick
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus
Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
Jurors found Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers...
Why Weinstein's 2nd sentence could be most critical
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
FILE - Hall joined the band that would become The Specials in the English Midlands city of...
Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63