Winter Solstice Looks Very Seasonable!

Elise’s Forecast
Cold but dry.
Cold but dry.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The gloomy winter-like weather that we’ve been seeing the past 24 hours isn’t going anywhere. Overnight tonight more rain is in store along with a few gusty winds. Things dry up by tomorrow morning, but most of the clouds stick around. Temps for the first day of winter will be feeling cold, in the low 50s. Overnight lows tonight and tomorrow night pretty seasonable too, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s and low 40s. The big changes of course arrive Thursday. More rain shows up, although not very widespread (only 40-50% coverage is what it looks like right now). Then behind the cold front, that polar air we’ve been waiting on. Temps will be in the 20s for most as we head out the door Friday, but feeling like the teens all day thanks to gusty winds! Same story Saturday, only even COLDER. Feels like temperatures out the door Christmas eve will be in the single digits to below zero for a few. So go ahead and dig up all the layers you can! You’ll need them all of the holiday weekend. We stay dry for the big weekend too, with mostly sunny skies in store. The winds die down some by Christmas day and things start to warm back up. The warming trend sticks around all through the next week, and so do the dry conditions.

