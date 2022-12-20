Business Break
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus

Nadia Trawick
Nadia Trawick(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop for speeding in south Columbus leads to a woman with outstanding warrants being arrested on several additional charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says authorities with the sheriff’s office Uniform Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick for speeding on Victory Drive.

During the stop, officials learned that Trawick had outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

When the Corporal instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, she started her car and tried to drive off with the law official still inside. Another deputy attempted to help get Trawick out of the vehicle on the passenger side, but the suspect continued driving with the assisting deputy inside the car also.

The suspect finally came to a complete stop after she struck a tree in a nearby parking lot.

Trawick was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. When supervisors arrived, the suspect attempted to bite a Sergeant.

All involved parties sustained minor injuries.

Trawick was taken to Piedmont Midtown Medical for jail clearance.

She will be charged with the following:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement
  • Misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement
  • Speeding
  • Excessive tint
  • Improper backing

