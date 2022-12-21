Business Break
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange

(LaGrange Police Photo)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - An altercation between two juveniles led to a gun firing, leaving one teen injured in LaGrange.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to reports of a person shot on Kelly Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 15-year-old female who stated she, her brother and another 12-year-old boy were walking on Borton Street when the incident happened.

The juvenile girl and 12-year-old engaged in a confrontation over a handgun that the boy stole earlier that day while entering a vehicle.

During the fight, the gun accidentally fired, shooting the girl in her hand.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At the same time, the 12-year-old was arrested and charged with entering auto, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm under 18.

