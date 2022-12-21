20-year-old Auburn man arrest on felony theft warrant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars for a felony theft warrant.

According to police, 20-year-old Sergio Sturado Alcantara was arrested on Dec. 20 for first-degree felony theft of property warrant by the Auburn Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened on the 200 block of Beard-Eaves on Dec. 14. Authorities say someone reported that between Dec. 13 and 14, electronic equipment worth thousands of dollars was stolen.

During the investigation, police developed Alcantara as a suspect, which led them to find the suspect with the stolen property in his possession.

Alcantara was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

