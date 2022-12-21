81-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Moores Mill Road in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-car crash has claimed the life of an 81-year-old Auburn woman.

On Dec. 19, at about 5:33 p.m., Auburn officers responded to a motor vehicle accident near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road. The accident involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black 2017 Ford F250. Both of the vehicles only had one driver.

Auburn police and personnel from Auburn Fire and East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and discovered the driver of the Hyundai, an 81-year-old woman, from Auburn, was unresponsive and entrapped in the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai was later pronounced dead in the EAMC Emergency Room.

According to the report, the Ford, driven by a 47-year-old man from Auburn, was traveling south on Moores Mill Road, and the Hyundai was exiting a private drive on the west to enter Moores Mill Rd.

The Hyundai appeared to have veered to the right and was struck by the Ford after it swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision.

No other serious injuries were reported, and there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use observed at the scene on the part of either driver.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

