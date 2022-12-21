Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
Nadia Trawick
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in...
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus

Latest News

Man charged after entering police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids
An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence.
Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence
Wildlife officials rescued the critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and...
Zoo treating critically ill mountain lion cub rescued from homeowner’s yard
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US sending $1.85 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine