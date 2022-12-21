Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
Nadia Trawick
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in...
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus
Millhouse Kitchen + Bar to open Thursday in Columbus

Latest News

This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The Senate has voted...
Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund