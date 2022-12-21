Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus.

Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6.

Additionally, at the time of the arrest, Brown also had an outstanding warrant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation.

