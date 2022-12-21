Business Break
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties

Lawrence Brown
Lawrence Brown(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus.

Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6.

Additionally, at the time of the arrest, Brown also had an outstanding warrant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

