Death investigation underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area.

Officials say a body was found near railroad tracks. CPD’s Homicide Unit is now on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information from our crew on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

