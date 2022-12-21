Get ready for arctic cold at end of week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you think it is chilly now, just wait until Friday and Christmas weekend; the coldest air we’ve seen in at least 8 years is coming our way.

Fairly cloudy on this Wednesday with a few glimpses of sun, especially around midday. Dry so the weather looks good as you make winter preps to your home. It will be breezy at times. Temperatures in the 40s will rise into the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Cloudy and cool tonight with a few passing showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s early Thursday.

Temperatures get a little warmer Thursday with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Lots of clouds still and a chance of occasional showers, especially later in the day and at night ahead of a strong cold front.

That cold front will be the real deal with a drastic drop in temperatures between Thursday night and Friday morning. Around midnight Friday, we’ll be in the 50s, but temperatures plummet overnight and will fall into the 30s in the pre-dawn hours, 20s to near 30 shortly after sunrise and the rest of the day. Add to that, winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph and you’ll have serious wind chills in the single digits and teens. At least we’ll have a lot more sun, but the low sun angle this time of year won’t do much.

The coldest time will be Friday night and Saturday morning, which is Christmas Eve morning. Lows will be in the teens across the board but wind chills will be near zero at times, if not slightly below zero. That’s how it’ll feel to the skin. It’s imperative you bundle up and limit your time outside if at all possible.

It really won’t warm up much during the day Christmas Eve, in fact we likely won’t crack freezing in most places Saturday. Temperatures will be in the teens to near 20 again Christmas morning. Christmas afternoon temperatures should finally get into the mid and upper 30s.

A slow warming trend begins next week after Christmas, really not too noticeable until Tuesday or Wednesday.

