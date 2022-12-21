Business Break
LifeLink of Georgia launches campaign to encourage becoming organ donors

(WKYT)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LifeLink of Georgia has launched a campaign that has the potential to save thousands, and it’s just as easy as wearing a bow.

Starting today, you can be the ultimate gift that no one will ever exchange. More than 100,000 Americans have an organ transplant at the top of their holiday wish list. And you can be the one to help.

The campaign #BeTheGift is here to help encourage people to sign up to be donors to help save many lives.

Visit BeTheGiftGeorgia to register.

