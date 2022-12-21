Results from the Gary Silva Invitational Wrestling Tournament
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Here are the results from Tuesday’s Gary Silva Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Congrats to the local wrestlers on the list!
Weight: 106
1st Jude Niemi, Pacelli
2nd Bailey Parker, Heard County
3rd A’Den Hasty, Heard County
4th Mason Mudd, Harris County
Weight: 113
1st Steven Hodges, Landmark Christian
2nd Evey Hill, Troup County
3rd John Adams, Upson Lee
4th Ah’Mir Bracey, Russell County
Weight: 120
1st Russell Kaczmarek, Upson Lee
2nd Jahivan Bracey, Russell County
3rd Michael Hedrick, Heard County
4th Ethan Bresnahan, Harris County
Weight: 126
1st Nicholas Nugent, Pacelli
2nd Cam Roberts, Troup County
3rd Edwin Montas, Pacelli
4th Hunter Woodie, Upson Lee
Weight: 132
1st Elijah Ward, Troup County
2nd Parker Mertens, Pacelli
3rd Julian Anthony, Russell County
4th Jordan Little, Upson Lee
Weight: 138
1st Elijah Copeland, Callaway
2nd Braden Hutchins, Troup County
3rd JR McQuirk, Upson Lee
4th Donis-Galves, Lagrange
Weight: 144
1st Braydon Bowen, Troup County
2nd Mason Gillespie, Heard County
3rd Anthony Vazquez, Pacelli
4th Trevor Young, Upson Lee
Weight: 150
1st Levi Trask, Landmark Christian
2nd Austin Crumbley, Bowdon
3rd Cooper White, Upson Lee
4th Davis Brooks, Troup County
Weight: 157
1st O. Elledge, Russell County
2nd Harrison, Lagrange
3rd Javon Copeland, Callaway
4th DJ Langley, Troup County
Weight: 165
1st Brady Davis, Heard County
2nd Kam Huzzie, Troup County
3rd Trey Freman, Callaway
4th Syncere Snead, Russell County
Weight: 175
1st Dylan McNight, Central Carroll
2nd Calvin Williams, Callaway
3rd Devin Neal, Russell County
4th Travis Abernathy, Heard County
Weight: 190
1st Trenton Young, Upson Lee
2nd Will Mealer, Heard County
3rd Aidan Westbrook, Harris County
4th Nate Horsely, Central Carroll
Weight: 215
1st Avery Boyette, Russell County
2nd Howard, Lagrange
3rd Ty Brewer, Central Carroll
4th Keith Steel, Heard County
Weight: 285
1st Jojo Shuman, Callaway
2nd Jacob King, Upson Lee
3rd Donta Dennis, Troup County
4th Tommy Googe, Heard County
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.