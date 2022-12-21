Business Break
Results from the Gary Silva Invitational Wrestling Tournament(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Here are the results from Tuesday’s Gary Silva Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Congrats to the local wrestlers on the list!

Weight: 106

1st Jude Niemi, Pacelli

2nd Bailey Parker, Heard County

3rd A’Den Hasty, Heard County

4th Mason Mudd, Harris County

Weight: 113

1st Steven Hodges, Landmark Christian

2nd Evey Hill, Troup County

3rd John Adams, Upson Lee

4th Ah’Mir Bracey, Russell County

Weight: 120

1st Russell Kaczmarek, Upson Lee

2nd Jahivan Bracey, Russell County

3rd Michael Hedrick, Heard County

4th Ethan Bresnahan, Harris County

Weight: 126

1st Nicholas Nugent, Pacelli

2nd Cam Roberts, Troup County

3rd Edwin Montas, Pacelli

4th Hunter Woodie, Upson Lee

Weight: 132

1st Elijah Ward, Troup County

2nd Parker Mertens, Pacelli

3rd Julian Anthony, Russell County

4th Jordan Little, Upson Lee

Weight: 138

1st Elijah Copeland, Callaway

2nd Braden Hutchins, Troup County

3rd JR McQuirk, Upson Lee

4th Donis-Galves, Lagrange

Weight: 144

1st Braydon Bowen, Troup County

2nd Mason Gillespie, Heard County

3rd Anthony Vazquez, Pacelli

4th Trevor Young, Upson Lee

Weight: 150

1st Levi Trask, Landmark Christian

2nd Austin Crumbley, Bowdon

3rd Cooper White, Upson Lee

4th Davis Brooks, Troup County

Weight: 157

1st O. Elledge, Russell County

2nd Harrison, Lagrange

3rd Javon Copeland, Callaway

4th DJ Langley, Troup County

Weight: 165

1st Brady Davis, Heard County

2nd Kam Huzzie, Troup County

3rd Trey Freman, Callaway

4th Syncere Snead, Russell County

Weight: 175

1st Dylan McNight, Central Carroll

2nd Calvin Williams, Callaway

3rd Devin Neal, Russell County

4th Travis Abernathy, Heard County

Weight: 190

1st Trenton Young, Upson Lee

2nd Will Mealer, Heard County

3rd Aidan Westbrook, Harris County

4th Nate Horsely, Central Carroll

Weight: 215

1st Avery Boyette, Russell County

2nd Howard, Lagrange

3rd Ty Brewer, Central Carroll

4th Keith Steel, Heard County

Weight: 285

1st Jojo Shuman, Callaway

2nd Jacob King, Upson Lee

3rd Donta Dennis, Troup County

4th Tommy Googe, Heard County

4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
