SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, and with the Artic Blast coming through the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, SafeHouse wants to make sure everyone has a warm place.

The warming center will open Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until Monday, December 26. Days may added to extend the warming shelter.

No one will be turned away, and no questions will be asked.

SafeHouse Ministries is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in Columbus.

