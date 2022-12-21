Business Break
SINGING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official

FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY
FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the national early signing period underway for football players, nine local schools held signings for student-athletes. Follow along below for WTVM Sports Leader 9′s coverage of the big day!

Auburn High School: Bradyn Joiner signed with Auburn University.

Brookstone School: Walter Blanchard signed with Georgia as a preferred walk-on and Taiylor Williams signed to West Georgia for girls basketball.

Callaway High School: Sam Williams signed with Missouri, Elijah Gunn signed with Southern Illinois and Exavious Reed signed with Southern Miss.

Carver High School: Kelton Smith Jr. signed with Georgia, Darron Reed signed with Auburn University, Trey Henry signed with Southern Miss, Skoot Luster signed with Wofford and Jacobi Hatter signed with Wofford.

Central High School: Karmello English signed with Michigan, TJ Parker signed with Clemson, Amir Bellamy signed with Valdosta State and Keyon Cox signed with UCF.

Eufaula High School: Yhonzae Pieree signed with Alabama and Patrick Screws Jr. signed with Georgia Tech.

Northside High School: Dajwon Deloach signed with Jacksonville State.

Opelika High School: Brenton Williams signed with Auburn University.

Russell County High School: Drew Pickett signed with Wake Forest.

