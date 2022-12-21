SINGING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the national early signing period underway for football players, nine local schools held signings for student-athletes. Follow along below for WTVM Sports Leader 9′s coverage of the big day!

Auburn High School: Bradyn Joiner signed with Auburn University.

.@AuburnHighFB holding a signing ceremony for @BradynOL78 before he officially sends the papers off next week.



The 4 ⭐️ recruit will play for @CoachHughFreeze at Auburn University. @wtvmsports pic.twitter.com/00D9tOwcHs — Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) December 14, 2022

Brookstone School: Walter Blanchard signed with Georgia as a preferred walk-on and Taiylor Williams signed to West Georgia for girls basketball.

Callaway High School: Sam Williams signed with Missouri, Elijah Gunn signed with Southern Illinois and Exavious Reed signed with Southern Miss.

Carver High School: Kelton Smith Jr. signed with Georgia, Darron Reed signed with Auburn University, Trey Henry signed with Southern Miss, Skoot Luster signed with Wofford and Jacobi Hatter signed with Wofford.

Central High School: Karmello English signed with Michigan, TJ Parker signed with Clemson, Amir Bellamy signed with Valdosta State and Keyon Cox signed with UCF.

Eufaula High School: Yhonzae Pieree signed with Alabama and Patrick Screws Jr. signed with Georgia Tech.

Another big name from @EufaulaFootball signing to continue his playing career! 4-star defensive end @YhonzaeP is taking his talents to @AlabamaFTBL! pic.twitter.com/YCvWGCsFcp — Nick Brooks (@NickBrooksWTVY) December 21, 2022

Northside High School: Dajwon Deloach signed with Jacksonville State.

Opelika High School: Brenton Williams signed with Auburn University.

Russell County High School: Drew Pickett signed with Wake Forest.

.@RCWarriorsFB RB @DrewPickett13 is signing with @WakeFB!



Drew held a signing on campus today before he makes it officially official tomorrow. @wtvmsports pic.twitter.com/gir9QWXUy4 — Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) December 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.