Thursday the Last Day to Prepare for Arctic Air

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last day to prepare for Arctic air will be Thursday - a day that will feature cloudy skies, isolated showers, and highs back in the mid to upper 50s. Better chances of rain moves back in Thursday night as the front moves in, and then our attention will turn to the colder temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday and Saturday, with lows well into the teens early Saturday and early Sunday mornings with mostly sunny skies. Some spots across the Valley may see temperatures below freezing for more than 60 hours! You’ll want to go through those preparations - wrapping outdoor faucets, letting water drip in your inside faucets Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, and opening cabinet doors to let air circulate around pipes, etc. - since it has been a long time since we have seen air this cold! Next week, we’ll start the process of warming up - highs back in the 40s on Monday, 50s by Wednesday, and 60s by next Thursday and Friday. Our forecast next week will be mostly dry.

