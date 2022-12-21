‘White Christmas’ to hold final performances at Springer Opera House in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is not too late to see a Christmas original at the Springer Opera House in Columbus.

‘White Christmas - The Musical’ is in its fourth and final week of performances.

This is the beloved song and dance holiday spectacular featuring the music of Irvin Berlin.

The story is about a pair of World War II combat veterans who become a popular entertainment duo. They join a team of beautiful singing sisters at their lavish Christmas show at a Vermont lodge with romance in mind.

The show has well-known standards like ‘Blue Skies,’ ‘Sisters,’ ‘How Deep is the Ocean,’ and the famous title song ‘White Christmas.’

Actors in the show say it’s a fun way for the family to celebrate the season and has an inspiring message of service to our location.

“Just to be able to sort of step into that world that existed back then is very special. White Christmas is something that we watch every year, and it means a lot to me now where I am at in life because I recently got out of the Army. So this is something that I feel like I can understand,” said actor Bob Wallace.

Tickets are still available for the show tonight, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

The final show will be held on Friday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.