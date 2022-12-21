Business Break
WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive

By Holly Steuart
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of us are as busy as can be from now straight through to the New Year!

But it’s important to pause – just for a few seconds – and remember the real message and reason behind the season: Giving.

The WTVM Annual Coat Drive is one way to give…and we invite you to join us.

Every year, WTVM viewers like you donate hundreds and hundreds of coats that our friends at the Valley Rescue Mission deliver to those in need.

Just bring a gently used or new coat of any size, for any age, to one of our sponsor locations, listed here.

These client partners believe, as we do, that the gift of keeping warm is one of the best presents we can give.

The average low temperature for our area in January is 38 degrees; in February it’s about 40 degrees.

That’s why we collect coats, to make a difference in the lives of needy families.

Besides these sponsor locations, we’ll have a one day, drive through drop off event here at the station: 1909 Wynnton Road on Wednesday, January 11th.

Please come out and see us!

As we all struggle now to meet rising prices, it’s easy to forget that the needy struggle almost all the time.

Often that struggle starts with just trying to stay warm.

The coats we donate will make that a bit less of a struggle.

If you missed the list of coat drop-off locations, please look for it on HERE.

There’s probably one very close to you!

Your donations to our coat drive make you part of the WTVM family!

From all of us at WTVM, we thank you for making all the holidays brighter because of your kind and thoughtful support.

