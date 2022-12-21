WTVM partners with local businesses to host coat drive

Business Break
WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winter season is here and WTVM needs your help to gather coats to help those in need!

WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to gather new or gently used coats throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a coat now through January 11 at the following participating locations:

  • Son’s Chevrolet
    • 3615 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga.
  • Son’s Ford
    • 2305 S. College Street, Auburn, Ala.
  • KIA Autosport
    • 7041 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, Ga.
  • APCU
    • 6270 Bradley Park Drive Columbus, Ga.
  • Mike Hostilo Law Firm
    1301 1st Ave. #101, Columbus, Ga.
  • Buffalo Rock-Pepsi & Rainbow Foods
    • 5180 Cargo Drive, Suite D, Columbus, Ga.
  • Master Kleen

COLUMBUS

  • 3521 Macon Road | Open: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 5000 River Road | Open: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 3601 Hilton Avenue Suite 117 | Open: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 1807 Wynnton Road | Open: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

PHENIX CITY

  • 5409 Summerville Road Suite 8 | Open: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

There will also be a one day drop off event at our station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road - on January 11.

Master Kleen will be cleaning all donated coats before they are given to various organizations and churches across the Chattahoochee Valley for distributing to individuals and families in need.

All donations will benefit the Valley Rescue Mission - which has provided emergency shelter and meals for the homeless, substance abuse recovery programs, and community outreach to the less fortunate in the Chattahoochee Valley region.

For more information on the coat drive, click HERE.

