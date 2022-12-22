Arctic Blast Expected Tonight; Bitter Cold Through Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the coldest air in years will settle in to the Chattahoochee Valley tonight Night into Christmas Day. Here’s a timeline of what to expect, and what you need to do in order to prepare!

TONIGHT: A chance of showers during the evening right as the Arctic front moves in. The coldest air begins to arrive after midnight, pushing ‘feels like’ temperatures down in the single digits and teens. Winds may begin to gust 30-40 mph through the overnight.

FRIDAY AM: The wind should dry up most of the water on the roads, so black ice isn’t expected to be a widespread problem. Winds will continue to gust 25-30 mph through Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s by sunrise. Wind chills will be in the single digits & teens.

FRIDAY PM: Temperatures will have a tough time warming up with most spots staying in the 20s all day with wind chills in the teens (single digits to the north).

FRIDAY NIGHT / CHRISTMAS EVE AM: Temperatures Saturday AM will range from 8 to 19 across the Chattahoochee Valley. Wind chills will range from -5 to 10.

CHRISTMAS EVE PM: Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the teens in many spots.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT / CHRISTMAS DAY AM: Temperatures Sunday AM will range from 12 to 21 across the Chattahoochee Valley.

CHRISTMAS DAY PM: Highs Sunday will climb back to the mid and upper 30s, marking the first time above freezing since late Thursday night in many places.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE HISTORIC COLD:

This will be the coldest widespread Arctic air around here since we made it down to 13 in January of 2015 in the Columbus area. We likely will have the coldest Christmas high temperature since 1989 (the high was 35 and the low in the morning was 26) and with a forecast low of 18, it would likely make it the second coldest Christmas morning of all time (the record was 8 degrees in 1983). This will rival the cold air outbreaks of 2000 & 1996 in most spots.

Wind impacts: With winds gusting 30-40 mph as the initial front moves in, some scattered limbs could come down and lead to a hazard on the road or power outages. Power outages with this kind of cold can also be dangerous for the elderly or very young.

Black ice: Any water that the wind won’t ‘dry up’ could freeze quickly into patches of ice overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Use caution when traveling, especially on bridges, overpasses, or shaded areas - however, with a lower coverage of rain in most spots and gusty winds, this isn’t expected to be a widespread problem.

Wind chill: Wind chill below zero or in the single digits can cause damage to skin if exposed for an extended period of time. Be sure to bundle up if you have to spend any time outdoors during the cold snap, and check on the elderly or folks who may not have a good source of heat to stay warm.

Pets: Make sure pets are inside or have a very warm place to stay with plenty of fresh, unfrozen water starting Thursday night through Tuesday morning of next week. Temperatures under 20 degrees are dangerous, or even deadly, for many breeds of cats & dogs.

Pipes: With temperatures in the teens and lower 20s early Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings, you’ll want to take steps to protect your pipes from freezing. Wrap your outdoor faucets in order to protect them, and those that live in older homes or homes with poorer insulation will certainly want to let their water drip on a few faucets (those near outside walls could be a priority). Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate through. Watch out for those irrigations systems too!

Space heaters / heat sources: Use extreme caution when using space heaters to keep warm and make sure they are properly plugged in, without the use of extension cords or power strips. Don’t use other sources of heat like the oven to keep warm. Beware of anything that may produce dangerous carbon monoxide. Never warm up your car with the garage door closed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.