Auburn police arrest 2 juvenile on first-degree robbery charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles are behind bars after being arrested on first-degree robbery charges, say Auburn police.

Authorities say on Dec. 19, and 20, a 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old accomplice were taken into custody from an incident stemming from a robbery that happened on Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.

The victim told police that the two suspects entered the home and threatened them with a firearm while stealing money.

After further investigation, the juveniles were developed as suspects, and officers learned that the residence was not a random target. One of the suspects was familiar with the location and occupants of the home.

Both were charged with first-degree robbery. The 16-year-old was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond, while the other teen was taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

