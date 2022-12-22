Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man.

Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway.

Smith is described as being about 5′9 with a gray beard.

If anyone has information on this missing person, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

