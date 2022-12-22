Business Break
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man

Jimmie Roy Smith
Jimmie Roy Smith(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man.

Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway.

Smith is described as being about 5′9 with a gray beard.

If anyone has information on this missing person, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

