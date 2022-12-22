Business Break
Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

