Columbus chaplain raises money to build medical facility in Uganda

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, there are several major hospitals, clinics, doctor and dental offices, and emergency care. But in Uganda, it is one of the 15 poorest countries in the world.

A Columbus man opened a medical facility in Uganda to give help where it’s needed.

Alfie Jelks is an Army captain, a business owner and founder of Soul of my Footprint - a ministry that brings hope and medical care to people who would not have it.

Alfie talks with our Dee Armstrong on the medical facility below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.