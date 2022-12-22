Business Break
Columbus chaplain raises money to build medical facility in Uganda

Columbus chaplain raises money to build medical facility in Uganda (Pt. 2)
Columbus chaplain raises money to build medical facility in Uganda (Pt. 2)
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, there are several major hospitals, clinics, doctor and dental offices, and emergency care. But in Uganda, it is one of the 15 poorest countries in the world.

A Columbus man opened a medical facility in Uganda to give help where it’s needed.

Alfie Jelks is an Army captain, a business owner and founder of Soul of my Footprint - a ministry that brings hope and medical care to people who would not have it.

Alfie talks with our Dee Armstrong on the medical facility below:

