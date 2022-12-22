Columbus chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts annual Christmas giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated its annual Christmas giveaway.

The organization gave ten deserving families, selected by the Department of Family & Children Services, gifts for the holiday season.

President of the fraternity, Walter McKee, shared how members are thankful they can give back to families in need every year.

“We’re just blessed to be able to do this. You know, every year, some families are in need, and so we want to just step up and be able to provide the assistance that they need in difficult times. You know, some people are more blessed than others. And we’ve been totally blessed here at Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.,” said McKee.

The fraternity has hosted this event for over 20 years.

