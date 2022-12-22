Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering with other organizations to host a Christmas tree recycling program.

The program is set to take place December 26 through January 8 and will be held at various drop-off locations including:

Shirley Winston Park

Cooper Creek Park

Dinglewood Park

Britt David Park

Oxbow Meadows (at main gate)

Trees will be used for fish habitats in local lakes. Christmas trees are biodegradable and last 2-3 years in the river.

All trees must be stripped of ornaments, lights and nails.

Keep Columbus Beautiful partnered with Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Columbus Parks and Recreation, and Public Works.

For more information, call Lisa Thomas-Cutts at 706-225-4008.

