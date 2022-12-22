Drastic temperature change from Thursday night to Friday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be near average for early winter Thursday before the arctic air arrives early Friday and stays through Christmas. Temperatures gradually warm up next week.

Starting off with fog and some mist/drizzle on this Thursday. It will remain mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers or sprinkles during the day. Highs in the 50s, maybe upper 50s south. It is your last day to make preps to your home ahead of the arctic blast. Remember: people, pipes and pets. Here are some specific recommendations.

Don't forget about the 3 P's. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A little better chance of showers arrives Thursday evening and night until about Midnight to 2 AM right ahead of that strong cold front, which has us on ALERT Friday through Sunday. It will dry out as the winds pick up overnight and temperatures plummet. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible during the pre-dawn hours Friday.

That wind will blow in the extremely cold air late tonight and Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The wind will really usher in the very cold air; plan on a drastic drop in the temperatures by the time you head out Friday for your last minute errands before Christmas.

A good 30° temperature drop in the span of 7 hours is coming. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Even though the sun will return Friday, it will be windy and bitterly cold all day. Air temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30 most of the day with wind chills in the single digits and teens, even during the middle of the day so be sure and bundle up!

During the day Friday, it will feel like the single digits and teens as the winds blow in the arctic cold. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The coldest time will be late Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out between 10 and 19° Christmas Eve morning, but wind chills will be closer to zero, or even -5° at times in the normally colder spots. It is crucial to dress in several layers and cover exposed skin as you go out and about as we are not used to this kind of cold in the deep south. Despite the sun (and some passing clouds), temperatures won’t crack freezing in most places during the day Christmas Eve. We’ll start off in the teens again Christmas morning but the wind shouldn’t be as gusty. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon on Christmas Day giving us the coldest Christmas around here since 1989.

Stay warm and limit your time outside if you can throughout the entire Christmas Weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have one more hard freeze Monday morning with temperatures in the mid teens and lower 20s. We finally reach the 40s Monday afternoon. A big warm up starts to kick in mid to late next week as we round out the year 2022. Forecast highs are in the 50s Wednesday, 60s by next Friday. That will eventually bring back the rain.

A gradual warm up returns next week - turning warmer than average right before New Year's. (Source: WTVM Weather)

