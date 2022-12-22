Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local truck driver killed on the job is finally laid to rest. But, tonight, his loved ones are encouraging those driving this holiday season to be mindful of Move Over laws.

It was a room full of Jonathan Begley’s loved ones gathered this evening at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel. Though he had not worked as a trucker for long, several other truckers and first responders still showed up to support their fellow first responders.

“Move over. Slow down. You don’t know whose life you’re going to take,” said Ruthie Begley, pleading with Georgians to be cautious while driving during Christmas and New Year’s.

Her son, Jonathan, was killed right before the holidays.

“His brother and sister, they’re really taking it hard. They just don’t know what to do anymore because that was their baby brother,” said Ruthie.

The 41-year-old Columbus truck driver was killed on the job nearly three weeks ago.

Authorities say the deadly accident happened near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. At the time, Begley was loading a Georgia State Patrol car when another driver hit and killed him.

Before his funeral Wednesday, the procession was led by deputies from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Columbus police. It included several truck drivers from various local companies as they left the Columbus Civic Center.

His memorial was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

“We’re out here to really support the one last ride and lay our brother to rest, Jonathan Begley and really show our support to the family and really show what he meant to us,” said Chuck Griffin, who hired Jonathan at Griffin and Griffin Towing.

“He was an outspoken person. He was loving. He was caring. And anything we would ask him to help us do, he did it,” said his co-worker, Danny Williams.

During the service, State Representative Elect Teddy Reese presented Jonathan’s family with a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Skip Henderson.

His employer, Griffin and Griffin Towing Company gave them a plaque and bought Christmas gifts for his children.

One of his co-workers fought tears while remembering their final moments.

“If you have someone that you love that you have not told that you love them, please reach out and do it ‘cus I lost a best friend,” said another co-worker, Chester Grantham.

According to AAA, Jonathan’s former boss encourages drivers to slow down, with one tow truck driver killed every other week.

“While we’re out here celebrating Christmas with our loved ones, just remember us. We’re out here to help, but we want to get home just like the next people,” Griffin adds.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that hit Begley did stay at the scene. That individual’s identity and whether or not they’ll face any charges has not been released. But, Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate.

