Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death

The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around...
The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around 11:30 p.m.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said.

Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The GBI said a shooting incident happened in the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus around 11:30 p.m.

The GBI said the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate.

Nickalus Lee Cochran, 25, was also arrested in the case on a tampering with evidence charge, per the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Americus office at (229) 931-2439, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094, or the anonymous tip line at (1-800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police do not cross
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
A two-car crash has claimed the life of an 81-year-old Auburn woman.
81-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Moores Mill Road in Auburn
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange

Latest News

Jimmie Roy Smith
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man
Auburn police arrest 2 juvenile on first-degree robbery charges
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
Columbus chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts annual Christmas giveaway
Columbus chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosts annual Christmas giveaway