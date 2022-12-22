LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the books.

For those choosing to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open. The full list is below:

Applebee’s

Chef Lee’s 6100 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s 3239 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA | Open 24 hours a day

Dunkin’ 2621 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA | 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

IHOP 2939 N Lake Pkwy, Columbus, GA | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. 317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, GA | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lemon Grass Sushi and Thai BOTH LOCATIONS | 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Red Lobster 1805 Opelika Road in Auburn

Saffron Columbus 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Suite 27, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Taste of India 2301 Airport Thruway F-5, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. to 2 pm., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Waffle House

