LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the books.
For those choosing to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open. The full list is below:
- Applebee’s
- Chef Lee’s
- 6100 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- 3239 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA | Open 24 hours a day
- Dunkin’
- 2621 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA | 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- IHOP
- 2939 N Lake Pkwy, Columbus, GA | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, GA | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lemon Grass Sushi and Thai
- BOTH LOCATIONS | 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Red Lobster
- 1805 Opelika Road in Auburn
- Saffron Columbus
- 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Suite 27, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Taste of India
- 2301 Airport Thruway F-5, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. to 2 pm., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Waffle House
