LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley

Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the books.

For those choosing to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open. The full list is below:

  • Applebee’s
  • Chef Lee’s
    • 6100 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny’s
    • 3239 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA | Open 24 hours a day
  • Dunkin’
    • 2621 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA | 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • IHOP
    • 2939 N Lake Pkwy, Columbus, GA | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, GA | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lemon Grass Sushi and Thai
    • BOTH LOCATIONS | 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Red Lobster
    • 1805 Opelika Road in Auburn
  • Saffron Columbus
    • 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Suite 27, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Taste of India
    • 2301 Airport Thruway F-5, Columbus, GA | 11 a.m. to 2 pm., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Waffle House

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

