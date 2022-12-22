Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police do not cross
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
A two-car crash has claimed the life of an 81-year-old Auburn woman.
81-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Moores Mill Road in Auburn
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange
Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills

Latest News

Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents
FILE - A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provide a new wall between the United...
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
More than 110 million people coast-to-coast are under winter-weather alerts.
Dangerously low temps, heavy snow in the U.S. as holiday travel stalls
The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says