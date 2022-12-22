Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.

The callers allege that individuals have missed court and threaten to issue warrants for their arrest if they do not make an immediate payment.

MCSO wants to remind people that they do not use scare tactics or take payments over the phone.

If you or anyone you know has received any of these calls, you should call 706-225-4225 to make a report.

