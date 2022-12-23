Arrest made in Americus shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Americus men have been arrested in connection to the December 21 shooting death of Christopher York.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, York was shot during an incident Wednesday night, December 21 on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus, Ga. York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.

40-year-old Thomas Capps was arrested and charged with felony murder , aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. 25-year old Nickalus Lee Cochran was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

