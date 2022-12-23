Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Arrest made in Americus shooting death

Sumter Co Murder Arrest
Sumter Co Murder Arrest(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Toni Miles
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Americus men have been arrested in connection to the December 21 shooting death of Christopher York.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, York was shot during an incident Wednesday night, December 21 on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus, Ga. York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.

40-year-old Thomas Capps was arrested and charged with felony murder , aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. 25-year old Nickalus Lee Cochran was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY
SIGNING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
MGN stock photo of car accident
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
The bitter cold and wind has arrived. It warms up starting a couple days after Christmas.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
FLIGHT BOARDS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport