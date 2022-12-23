Arctic cold, wind here through Christmas weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated very cold air continues to pour in; it’s the coldest air we’ve seen in 8 years around the region and we’ll have the coldest Christmas since 1989!

Remember the 3 P’s: People, Pets and Pipes through Sunday night. Take care of yourself, the elderly, pets and your home.

Even though we’ll have a lot more sun on this Friday than what we’ve had most of the week, it will be bitterly cold and windy. Temperatures stay in the 20s all day long with wind chills in the teens and even the single digits at times with the gustiest winds.

It isn’t too late to winterize your home as the coldest air moves in tonight. Temperatures will dip into teens overnight with wind chills closer to zero Christmas Eve morning.

We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday. Temperatures won’t get above freezing during the afternoon for most of the Chattahoochee Valley. While the wind won’t be as strong, it will still be plenty brisk with wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Christmas morning we’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid teens to near 20, but winds will be much lighter. Expect a good amount of sun Christmas afternoon with highs reaching the mid 30s to near 40.

We’ll probably have another hard freeze early Monday and Tuesday with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. However, temperatures in the afternoon will slowly begin to rebound with 40s Monday and Tuesday. Highs climb well into the 50s Wednesday, 60s Thursday and Friday. That eventually means rain and even storms as we approach the New Year. We could even be approaching 70 degrees again.

