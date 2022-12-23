Business Break
Auburn nonprofit organization gives free Christmas haircuts

(WHSV)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization in Auburn called D.A.C, also known as Discipline, Accountability and commitment, hosted free Christmas cuts this morning for children under the age of 18.

The event was hosted at True Deliverance Church, where food, drinks and a fun game of basketball were played after kids received their free Christmas haircuts.

Founder and CEO Aubrey Reese says he wanted to give back to kids in the community during the Christmas season. He says the goal of his nonprofit is to help others and make a difference in the community.

“I grew up here. I always wanted to give back, and this is my opportunity to do that. Today we’re just giving out haircuts, Christmas cuts for kids...you know everybody going through a tough time right now, so we just want to be here to help out as much as we can,” said Reese.

Reese says they have another free event to teach young men about leadership.

For more information about D.A.C, click here.

