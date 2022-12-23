Bitter Cold Air Hangs Around Through Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Arctic front arrived with a vengeance Thursday night, bringing gusty winds and dropping temperatures in a big way. Look for low Friday night into Saturday morning to be their coldest with a range of temperatures from 8 to 19 across the Valley and ‘feels like’ temperatures below zero or in the single digits by early Christmas Eve morning. Highs Saturday afternoon will stay below freezing - upper 20s and lower 30s - and we will once again see lows in the teens Saturday night into Christmas Day. The wind won’t be as much of a factor by then and Christmas Day - we should see highs recover to the mid and upper 30s by Sunday. For next week, we stay mostly sunny and quiet with a warming trend on the way - highs in the 40s on Monday and back near 70 by Friday. Morning lows will begin to climb each morning, starting in the lower 20s Monday morning and near 50 by Friday morning. The next storm system that we have our eye on will be *next* weekend - New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day. We’ll fine-tune the timing as we get closer!

