Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bitter Cold Air Hangs Around Through Christmas

Derek’s Forecast!
Christmas Trees
Christmas Trees(Dave Michuda)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Arctic front arrived with a vengeance Thursday night, bringing gusty winds and dropping temperatures in a big way. Look for low Friday night into Saturday morning to be their coldest with a range of temperatures from 8 to 19 across the Valley and ‘feels like’ temperatures below zero or in the single digits by early Christmas Eve morning. Highs Saturday afternoon will stay below freezing - upper 20s and lower 30s - and we will once again see lows in the teens Saturday night into Christmas Day. The wind won’t be as much of a factor by then and Christmas Day - we should see highs recover to the mid and upper 30s by Sunday. For next week, we stay mostly sunny and quiet with a warming trend on the way - highs in the 40s on Monday and back near 70 by Friday. Morning lows will begin to climb each morning, starting in the lower 20s Monday morning and near 50 by Friday morning. The next storm system that we have our eye on will be *next* weekend - New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day. We’ll fine-tune the timing as we get closer!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
MGN stock photo of car accident
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam

Latest News

Wind chills as low as 0 or -5 first thing Saturday morning.
Arctic cold, wind here through Christmas weekend
The bitter cold and wind has arrived. It warms up starting a couple days after Christmas.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus opens warming centers
During the day Friday, it will feel like the single digits and teens as the winds blow in the...
Arctic Blast Expected Tonight; Bitter Cold Through Christmas