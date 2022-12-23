Columbus Lions leave National Arena League

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Arena League has discontinued the membership of the Columbus Lions, the league announced on Thursday. The Lions had been in the NAL since the league’s first season in 2017.

“Josh Blair, managing partner of the Lions, has been updating me recently of their situation, and I know he worked hard to keep their playing hopes alive” said NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried. “The League waited a long time with hopes of Columbus continuing in the NAL, but it is time to move on. We wish Josh and his partners all the success moving forward, and the door to our league will be open for the Lions should they come back in the future.”

The Lions followed up the league’s announcement with a statement of their own.

“Earlier today the Columbus Lions informed the National Arena League of our intention to not play in the NAL for the 2023 season. After looking at all the factors to have a successful season for our organization and our fans, we felt it necessary to move to another league.”

“The Lions organization has been part of the National Arena League since its inception and as a small market team has enjoyed great success against teams from larger markets, including three championship appearances. We will miss the friendships with the fans and partners in the NAL and wish them success for the upcoming season,” said Joshua Blair, Partner of the Columbus Lions.

Lee Snow will serve as the team’s Interim General Manager, while first-year Head Coach Chris McKinney and other “crucial staff” will remain with the organization.

“We are proud of our legacy in Columbus and Arena Football and want nothing more than for that legacy to continue,” Snow said. “We believe it is our duty to put a fun, family-friendly, and competitive product on the field.”

The Lions will announce the league that they will play in for the 2023 season on Friday night at 6 ET.

