Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant

Latoria Kegler Mugshot
Latoria Kegler Mugshot(Columbus Police Department)
By Toni Miles
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her infant.

Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022 around 3a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga.

Kegler drive a 2016 Kia Optima with Georgia tag TAF5559.

L Kegler Optima
L Kegler Optima(Columbus Police Department)

Columbus Police Department noted that Kegler may be making decisions that put her infant daughter’s life in jeopardy.

If you have any information about Kegler and Williams’ whereabouts please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

