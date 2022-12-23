Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a missing woman and her infant.

Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022 around 3a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga.

Kegler drive a 2016 Kia Optima with Georgia tag TAF5559.

L Kegler Optima (Columbus Police Department)

Columbus Police Department noted that Kegler may be making decisions that put her infant daughter’s life in jeopardy.

If you have any information about Kegler and Williams’ whereabouts please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

