Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

FLIGHT BOARDS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT
FLIGHT BOARDS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The high winds in Atlanta and conditions around the country are impacting people who are hoping to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning.

As of 5 a.m., there were 40 delays and 90 cancellations on the boards at Atlanta’s airport.

More than 2,400 flights were canceled and 9,300 were delayed as of 9 p.m. Thursday because of snow, rain, ice, wind and extreme cold, according to CNN.

Two of the airports that have been hit the hardest are Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Denver’s airport.

CHECK FLIGHT DELAYS/CANCELLATIONS

New York’s three airports began warning passengers early that the incoming winter weather could possibly disrupt their travel plans.

Many airlines are issuing weather waivers that allow travelers to change their itineraries without penalty. However, there is only a short window to do so.

HELPFUL COLD WEATHER STORIES

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY
SIGNING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official

Latest News

Sumter Co Murder Arrest
Arrest made in Americus shooting death
Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
MGN stock photo of car accident
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
The bitter cold and wind has arrived. It warms up starting a couple days after Christmas.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go