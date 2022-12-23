Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Headquarter Nissan in Columbus.

The dealership wrapped up its annual Stuff the Truck Toy Drive. The donated toys were collected to be distributed to the Village Foster Care and Adoption Ministry, a local nonprofit organization in Smiths Station, Alabama, that serves children in foster care.

“Lots of children are going to be blessed by this here at Christmas and even after as they come in the care -- maybe a birthday present, some kind of celebration in their life. We love to be able to give that family so they can show love,” said Jawan McGinn, president of the nonprofit.

“We were ready to go back at it. We’re back to normal right, and we were ready to host something special to bring folks in to love on an organization, local here in our community,” added Erin Williams with Nissan.

Headquarter Nissan gave raffle tickets to everyone who made a donation for a chance to win a 55-inch, flat-screen TV.

