Kamarie Holland’s father gives back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many of us prepare for Christmas, the family of a little girl killed a year ago is honoring her memory and trying to help others.

The death of little 5-year-old Kamarie Holland rocked the community, and now, her father is celebrating one of her favorite holiday’s in a special way.

When Columbus Mom of seven, Tamara Hudson posted in a Facebook group called “families helping families” that she was in need of a stroller, Corey Holland sent a message at just the perfect time.

“I was just seeking to find a double stroller because it’s hard carrying these boys to the doctor, two of them like this,” says Hudson, ”so, he was like ‘I’ll get you one, I’ll buy you one with Kamarie’s foundation’ and I was like, ‘thank you so much’”.

This is the second Christmas Corey Holland is spending without his daughter kamarie.

“My princess loved Christmas, any holiday to celebrate,” says Holland.

Last year, on December 13, Kamarie was found in an abandoned home in Phenix City, Al after being reported missing two days before.

37 year-old Jeremy Williams faces capital murder, kidnapping, rape and several other charges in connection to Kamarie’s death. The little girl’s mother, Kristy Siple is also facing felony murder and human trafficking charges.

Now, a year later Holland says it is still tough living without his princess.

“It’s getting a little harder, but me knowing the mission I’m set out for, I have to be strong,” says Holland. “I could never erase my hurt and pain for losing Kamarie, but I can definitely keep her name alive and message alive that this shouldn’t happen to any kid.”

His mission is providing for families through a foundation named after his daughter’s initials: “Kan All Men Accept Real love Instead of Evil”.

Just in time for Christmas, he has bought presents for four different families, something he says Kamarie would have enjoyed.

“Kamarie was just pure love to me, you know, there wasn’t a jealous bone in her body,” says Holland. “It could be anybody’s birthday, she would be happy for them, or around Christmas time, she was happy to see what other kids got.”

This isn’t the only community-based effort Corey Holland has done in Kamarie’s honor. Last month, He held a large party open to the community for what would have been Kamarie’s sixth birthday.

This is just part of me,” says Holland, “looking out for people, you never know what the situations they’re in, you never know what any little of olive branch reaching out would mean to them.”

Holland extends a huge ‘thank you’ and a ‘Merry Christmas’ to all law enforcement, their families, and everyone across the Chattahoochee Valley who has supported the legacy of Kamarie.

